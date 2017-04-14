close
National Film Award controversy: Akshay Kumar finally breaks his silence

For the record, Priyadarshan was the chairperson in Feature Films category this time. He has worked with Akki in films like 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhagam Bhag'.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 15:12
National Film Award controversy: Akshay Kumar finally breaks his silence

New Delhi: Fresh controversy broke a few days back when Bollywood star Akshay Kumar won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his breakthrough performance in Tinu Suresh Desai's 'Rustom'. Soon enough, people started alleging bias and it was being said that Akki has been favoured by the judging panel.

The row extended to such an extent that social media users started calling it a case of favouritism. This made the 49-year-old step forward and break his silence on the much-talked-about issue.

According to a NDTV report, originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror, Akshay said, "As for Priyan favouring me, I think he has answered that question."

His comments were in reference to National Award winner Priyadarshan's remarks who reportedly compared the situation with Amitabh Bachchan's award win when BIG B's close friend Ramesh Sippy was head of jury.

64th National Awards: AR Murugadoss not impressed with jury, alleges bias
MUST READ
64th National Awards: AR Murugadoss not impressed with jury, alleges bias

