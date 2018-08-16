Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings out the best in and as 'Manto'—Watch trailer

New Delhi: Ace Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has yet again proved his master craft in acting. His powerful portrayal of controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto in biopic will leave you mesmerised by her performance. The film has been written and directed by Nandita Das.

The trailer of 'Mant' has been unveiled and it's already trending at number 5 spot on YouTube. It has fetched 3,960,675 views on the video-sharing site and is super impressive. The dialogues, presentation, his the entire look put together will make you eager to watch this masterpiece.

Watch trailer:

'Manto' features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto, Rasika Dugal as Safia and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Shyam Chadda, Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Inaamulhaq, Ranvir Shorey, Divya Dutta and Gurdas Maan to name a few.

'Manto' premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier and was made as a prelude to the feature film. It is based on the 1940s post-Independence period of India.

The film will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.