Nawazuddin Siddiqui in and as Thackeray – See poster

Mumbai: Method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to play Shi vena founder Bal Thackeray in a biopic titled Thackeray produced by Sanjay Raut. The National Award winning actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the film.

Describing the opportunity to play Thackeray, Nawaz tweeted: “Ultimate Dream of an Actor & I am the most fortunate in the whole world.Here comes the poster of #Thackeray.”

Here comes the poster of #Thackeray@uddhavthackeray Saab, @AUThackeray @rautsanjay61 , @SrBachchan Sir & Abhijit Panse pic.twitter.com/vzy8cigVck — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) 22 December 2017

A teaser of the film was unveiled Thursday night in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legendary film actor Amitabh Bachchan here.

While sharing the link to the teaser on Twitter, Nawaz wrote: “It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Panse (sic).”

The less than two-minute teaser starts with dramatically showing a small child crying in a poverty-stricken area. Later on, a bunch of people rush past it and torch the place. Later, scenes of Thackeray conducting his meetings are shown.

The video ends with the introduction of Nawazuddin taking up the stage as Bal Thackeray to address a rally.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, Thackeray will release on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi language.

