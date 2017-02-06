close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:42
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, will now surprise the audience by essaying the role of the renowned short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto in the upcoming biopic.

In order to gear up for the same, the 42-year-old actor has been putting in a lot of efforts. 

"I am preparing myself for the role of Manto. I have been watching his plays, listening to that era's music, reading Manto and about him. If I get 10-15 days before the shooting starts I will try to create his world around me by putting up posters of Ismat Chugtai and the likes in my room," Nawaz told PTI.

Well, this level of dedication truly deserves an applause.

The Nandita Das directorial also stars actress Rasika Dugal in a prominent role. It revolves around the life of the writer after the partition in Lahore. 

Manto was named amongst the best known South Asian short story writers. 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 16:42

