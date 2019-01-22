Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Sanya Malhotra's 'Photograph' release date out, check new poster

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most versatile actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has an impressive body of work to his credit. His filmography highlights his immense talent and impeccable acting prowess in various path-breaking projects. The actor, who has established himself as one of the most power-pack performers in Bollywood has another film lined up for release.

Nawazuddin's upcoming venture 'Photograph' will be hitting the screens in India on March 8, 2019. The project is directed by Ritesh Batra. The makers have unveiled the new poster of the movie which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role opposite Nawaz.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and release date details on Twitter. He wrote: “Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra... #TheLunchbox director Ritesh Batra's new film #Photograph to release on 8 March 2019 in India... First look poster:”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra... #TheLunchbox director Ritesh Batra's new film #Photograph to release on 8 March 2019 in India... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/CwCmT2ZOIB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2019

The film has been selected to be a part of the Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast where it will have its European premiere. 'Photograph' also features in Berlinale Special films category. The film fest will commence from February 7 and will run till February 17 this year.

The makers were happy to announce that 'Photograph' will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

It also stars Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. The film will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019, which will be held from January 24 to February 3, 2019.