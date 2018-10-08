हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui spotted wearing sweater in summer on film sets — See photos

The actor was clicked by the shutterbugs on film sets in Mumbai's Andheri.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a name that needs no introduction. From playing an extra in Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh in 1999 to Netflix's 'Ganesh Gaitonde', Nawaz is a force to be reckoned with. 

His unmatched acting skills are the talk of the town while his unconventional looks make him a versatile actor who is known for slipping into every character like a pro. 

The actor has never even shied away from playing bold roles on the screen.

On Monday, the actor was spotted on film sets in Mumbai's Andheri. However, it was not known which project he was shooting for. The actor was seen wearing a striped sweater with denim and was seen having a conversation with the crew members.

Take a look at the photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, the actor is awaiting the release of 'Thackeray', a biographical drama, based on the life of Bal Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. It is being directed by Abhijit Panse and has been written by Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut. 

The biopic is scheduled for release on January 23, 2019, the 93rd birthday of Bal Thackeray.

