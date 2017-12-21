Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Bal Thackeray in biopic - Watch trailer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the title role of the late Shiv Sena founder-president Bal Thackeray in the upcoming biopic titled 'Thackeray'.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attended the launch function on Thursday evening.

The first promotional posters of the Hindi biopic - to be directed by Abhijit Panse - was unveiled by Uddhav. The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2019, the 93rd birth anniversary of Thackeray.

In his address, Amitabh recalled his long association and memories with Bal Thackeray spanning over more than four decades, till his final moments on November 17, 2012.

"When we first met, he somehow developed a liking for me and treated me as a family member, which was an honour for me. And he continued like that, always standing behind me, through thick and thin, helped and guided me for so many years," he said, IANS reported

Big B recalled how in 1973 when Thackeray heard of his marriage, he "summoned" him and his bride Jaya to 'Matoshree', the political family's residence in Bandra east.

"When we entered the home, Aai (Thackeray's wife, Minatai) accorded a loving welcome to Jaya, just like she would have welcomed her own daughter-in-law. We were moved and indebted by their warm gesture," he said.

It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Pansehttps://t.co/cYHRUkdJEu — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 21, 2017

The 75-year old actor also recounted his near-death encounter in 1982 during the shooting of 'Coolie' and he was shifted to Mumbai from then Bangalore for advanced treatment of his injuries sustained on the sets.

"When the flight landed in Mumbai, there was torrential rain and there was no transport to rush me to the Breach Candy Hospital from the airport. But, a Shiv Sena ambulance was there and it braved the weather to shift me to the hospital on time, or my health could have deteriorated further," he said.

Amitabh, who was among the handful of visitors permitted by Uddhav Thackeray to visit Thackeray in his last days, said that he was taken aback to see a picture of himself in a corner just beside the bed on which Thackeray was lying and "this was another indicator of how much love and affection he had for me".

(With IANS inputs)