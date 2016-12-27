Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Haraamkhor' unfolds twisted love triangle! Watch trailer
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 19:14
Image courtesy- movie still
New Delhi: The makers of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'The Lunchbox' are coming up with yet another intriguing story 'Haraamkhor' that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles.
The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' is out and it shows a twisted love triangle set in a small town in Madhya Pradesh.
The love triangle unfolds amongst a married professor Shyam played by Nawazuddin, a teenage girl essayed by Shweta and a younger boy Kamal.
Shlok Sharma's directorial was also premiered in 15th annual New York Indian Film Festival and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.
First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 19:14
India
