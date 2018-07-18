हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look from 'Thackeray' biopic will leave you stunned—See pic

Nawaz has completely transformed himself and looks like a spitting image of the late political leader.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui&#039;s look from &#039;Thackeray&#039; biopic will leave you stunned—See pic

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most talented finds, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Shiv Sena's late political supremo Balasaheb Thackeray's biopic. The film has been in news ever since it was announced.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the look of the actor along with the release date of the film. He wrote: “Carnival Motion Pictures join hands with Sanjay Raut to co-produce #Thackeray... Stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui... Directed by Abhijit Panse... Produced by Sanjay Raut and Dr Shrikant Bhasi... Will release on Balasaheb’s birth anniversary - 23 Jan 2019.”

Nawaz has completely transformed himself and looks like a spitting image of the late political leader. Rajyasabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has scripted the storyline of the biopic. Raut will co-produce the film along with Carnival Motion Pictures.

'Thackeray' is helmed by Abhijit Panse and will hit the screens on Balasaheb’s birth anniversary on January 23, 2019.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and legendary film actor Amitabh Bachchan in December last year.

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012. 

