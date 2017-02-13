NBA connection of Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's 'Half Girlfriend' revealed!

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's upcoming release 'Half Girlfriend' is already making the headlines in the showbiz arena. Yes, you read that right. You will be amazed to know that the Mohit Suri directorial has become the first Hindi film to get associated with world's top basketball league NBA (National Basketball Association).

Interestingly, NBA is an official partner for the movie. It also helped the lead actors of the flick during the shoot of basketball scenes. For the record, Shraddha and Arjun will be seen playing college basketball in 'Half Girlfriend'.

"13.5 weeks to go for #halfgirlfriend! Promo even earlier. In the buildup,will be sharing cool #filmfacts weekly. Today: The @NBA connection!" author Chetan Bhagat tweeted along with the information.

The film is based on Chetan's namesake novel. This will be the second time Arjun will be a part of an adaptation based on Bhagat's book. In 2014, he was seen in the film '2 States' an adaptation of the book '2 States: The Story of My Marriage'.

13.5 weeks to go for #halfgirlfriend! Promo even earlier. In the buildup,will be sharing cool #filmfacts weekly. Today: The @NBA connection! pic.twitter.com/P9O8c7QEG9 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) 13 February 2017

'Half Girlfriend' is expected to release on May 19 this year.