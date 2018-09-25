हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh to play encounter specialist in 'Dassehra'

"Dassehra" is a political thriller based on a true story of crime and politics.   

Neil Nitin Mukesh to play encounter specialist in 'Dassehra'
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen playing a revengeful encounter specialist in the upcoming film "Dassehra"

The makers released the first look of the film on their social networking portal on Tuesday. Neil is sporting a brawny and rugged look in the poster, which also has "Unrighteous destructive sins or fears," written on it. 

"Dassehra" is a political thriller based on a true story of crime and politics. It has the backdrop of a politically destabilised state and places which symbolise politician mafia network, heinous crimes, cunning politicians and reckless criminals. 

The film is being produced by Aparana S. Hosing under the banner of RASH Productions. 

"Dassehra" is slated for release on October 26.

