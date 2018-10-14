हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Netflix

Netflix's 'The Bard of Blood' gets underway in Leh, Shah Rukh shares excitement

It is to be noted that Emraan Hashmi is making his debut in the web series space with the show.

New Delhi: As the shoot for Netflix series 'Bard of Blood' got underway on Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement with his fans and said it is the most exciting stuff to come out of his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Gaurav Verma wrote, "Big day! 18 months of hard work faces the camera today... First day of 'Bard of Blood' shoot. Emraan Hashmi, Ribhu Das Gupta... and my partners in this journey. Thank you Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix India and Shah Rukh Khan." 

In response to Gaurav's post, Shah Rukh retweeted Verma's tweet and said, "This is one of the most exciting stuff Red Chillies and your team is doing my man. Love to you all."

It is to be noted that Emraan Hashmi is making his debut in the web series space with the show. He kick-satrted the shooting for the show in Leh today.

Based on Bilal Siddiqui's book 'The Bard Of Blood', the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. The multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

