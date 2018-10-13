New poster of 'Thugs of Hindostan' will leave you excited for the release

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' is one of the most awaited releases this year. The film's trailer has triggered quite a response and people can't wait to watch the multi-starrer film. While Aamir's character has been compared to Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Carribean, fans are marvelling over Amitabh Bachchan's look. Fatima and Katrina look stunning and will surely light up the screen with their presence.

A brand new poster of the film has been unveiled by the makers.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Twitter.

He wrote, “All set for #Diwali 2018 release [8 Nov 2018]... New poster of #ThugsOfHindostan... Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya... #TOH”

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The first looks of the main characters were unveiled through intriguing motion posters. Shared on YouTube, the posters introduced us to the four main characters as well as the villian of the film. Aamir plays the firangi Mallah, Bachchan Senior plays Khudabaksh, Fatima plays Zafira and Katrina plays Suraiyya. Hollywood actor Lloyd Owen plays John Clive, the villian of the film.