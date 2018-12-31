New Year special: Films to look forward to in 2019

It is rightly said that every ending points towards a new beginning. The year 2018 was high on entertainment and saw some big films such as 'Zero', '2.0' and 'Thugs of Hindostan' hitting the silver screens. The films that had been awaited upon for a long time finally hit the silver screens this year, much to the excitement of fans.

As we wrap the year gone by, here is taking a look at what 2019 has in store for all the movie buffs out there!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is one of the biggest releases of 2019 and is slated to hit the screens on January 25. The film also marks television's popular face, Ankita Lokhande's Bollywood debut. The trailer of 'Manikarnika' released a couple of days back and it showed Kangana in a fierce avatar. After the power-packed trailer, all eyes await the release of the film!

Kalank

Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and will finally be releasing on April 19 next year. The film brings together former rumoured couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. It has an ensemble star cast with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor playing pivotal roles.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin starrer 'Gully Boy' is yet another film that is one of the most-awaited releases of 2019. Gully Boy' is slated for a Valentine's Day release which is February 14. Moreover, the film will have its world premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival that will take place between February 7-17.

Student of the Year 2

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's darling daughter Ananya Panday will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'. The film also marks Tara Sutaria's debut and stars Tiger Shroff as the male lead. Unlike its predecessor, this time 'SOTY' will have two leading ladies. The film is slated to release in May.

Bharat

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer 'Bharat' is perhaps the biggest release of 2019. The film has been in limelight ever since it was announced and was a lot in news this year after Priyanka Chopra backed out of the film owing to her engagement with Nick Jonas. To fill in for Pee Cee, Katrina stepped in. The film has an ensemble star cast with talented actors like Aasif Shaikh, Sunil Grover and Tabu to name a few playing important parts. 'Bharat' is slated for an Eid release.

Brahmastra

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' is yet another film that we look forward to in 2019. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It is on sets of this film that Ranbir and Alia fell in love, reports suggest. The two are the talk of the town these days and time and again their pictures break the internet. 'Raila', as fans fondly adress the two, is one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood and fans are eager to see their first film together!