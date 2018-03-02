'Newton' in trouble: Court to hear complaint against makers for allegedly 'maligning' CRPF image

New Delhi: One of the most talked about ventures of 2017, 'Newton', has hit the headlines but this time, not for a good reason. The court will hear a complaint against the makers of the film for allegedly 'maligning' the image of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the film.

According to ANI, the Karkardooma court in Delhi will hear the criminal complaint and a civil defamation case filed against the makers of Bollywood movie 'Newton' for allegedly portraying the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in poor light on April 3.

Delhi's Karkardooma court to hear on 3rd April, a criminal complaint and a civil defamation case filed against the makers of bollywood movie Newton for allegedly portraying the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in poor light pic.twitter.com/eD8ZUwZUaS — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2018

In February, 2018, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector filed a complaint in a Delhi court against the makers of 'Newton'- India's official entry to the Oscar 2018, for allegedly maligning the image, character and reputation of the force.

Reportedly, the complaint describes a particular scene from the film where the polling party assigned for conducting polls in a village arrives at a CRPF campus and makes a night halt there.

'Newton' is directed by Amit V Masurkar and stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in the lead. The film got eight nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) for Rao, Best Supporting Actor for Tripathi while winning Best Film and Filmfare Award for Best Story.