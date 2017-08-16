close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Newton' release postponed to September 22

The release of "Newton", starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, has been pushed to September 22.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:41
&#039;Newton&#039; release postponed to September 22
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: The release of "Newton", starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, has been pushed to September 22.

The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, was initially slated to hit the screens on August 18.

Production house Drishyam Films announced the new release date on their Twitter account.

"Be the change this #IndependenceDayIndia. Meet Newton in cinemas 22 Sept! #Newton22Sept @ManMundra @RajkummarRao @aanandlrai," the post read.

The producers also released the new teaser of the movie, which shows Rajkummar as a rookie government clerk, who is sent on election duty to a naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh.

Presented by director-producer Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and actress Anjali Patil in the lead.

"Newton" had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival (also called Berlinale) and won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award in its Forum segment.

TAGS

Newtonnewton movieRajkummar RaoAmit MasurkarDrishyam Films

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video