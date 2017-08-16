'Newton' release postponed to September 22

Mumbai: The release of "Newton", starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, has been pushed to September 22.

The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, was initially slated to hit the screens on August 18.

Production house Drishyam Films announced the new release date on their Twitter account.

"Be the change this #IndependenceDayIndia. Meet Newton in cinemas 22 Sept! #Newton22Sept @ManMundra @RajkummarRao @aanandlrai," the post read.

The producers also released the new teaser of the movie, which shows Rajkummar as a rookie government clerk, who is sent on election duty to a naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh.

Presented by director-producer Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and actress Anjali Patil in the lead.

"Newton" had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival (also called Berlinale) and won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award in its Forum segment.