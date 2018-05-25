No Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for weaving magic on celluloid. The master storyteller enthralled the audiences with his epic drama, 'Padmaavat' this year which left the viewers in awe of his work.

Bhansali has had a great success rate at the Box Office and coincidently his last three releases featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The trio has delivered massive hits in the past, namely—Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat respectively.

However, the latest buzz right now is that Ranveer and Deepika might not be seen in SLB's next venture. According to BollywoodLife.com, a source has been quoted as saying that the filmmaker is reportedly taking a break of sorts from the on-screen pair and his next project will not have them in the lead roles.

Although the director has not announced his next film as yet rumours are floating that it will not have Ranveer and Deepika this time.

Well, we certainly loved watching them together and perfect trio has had a great working chemistry. Will have to wait till SLB reveals his next project.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has his hands full with Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' starring Sara Ali Khan. Deepika, on the other hand, has not signed any new venture. She was supposed to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster thriller starring Irrfan Khan in the lead but due to the latter's health issue, the film has been put on a back burner for now.