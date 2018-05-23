No problem with censor board: Ekta Kapoor on 'Veere Di Wedding'

Mumbai: Film producer Ekta Kapoor says they have not faced any problem with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over the upcoming release of "Veere Di Wedding".

Starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, some of the film dialogues are laced with cuss words.

"Our censor board has not given us any problem. I don't want to talk more about it as we have not got censor certificate in our hands (yet)," Ekta told reporters here last evening at the film's music launch.

When asked about the censor certificate, she said, "Rhea's (co-producer) and my father had also gone to the censor board for (the certification) and if they both can come along then it is not a film we should be ashamed of."

The film will be clashing with "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero", which stars Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, on June 1.

Producer Rhea Kapoor insisted that the team was not pushing the film's release ahead. She even expressed wonder over why movies featuring female actors are slotted in a bracket.

"Why women films are put in one genre? 'Veere Di Wedding' is more than a drama or comedy film, it is about life. I don't think it can be put in a box. It is revolt against labels," she said.

Swara Bhasker said it had been 105 years since the Indian film industry came into existence and this was first time they were are making a movie in the mainstream cinema about four friends.

"... It is about their life story and no one is falling in love with the same guy. This is the most special and unique film," she said.

Talking about feminism, Kareena said it is all about equality.

"I am not a feminist, I am a woman. And above all I am a human being. I am as proud as Saif Ali Khan's wife and as Kareena Kapoor," she added.