Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani

Noorani also claimed to have received death threats from underworld goons on behalf of the actor.

ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 22:34
Non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani
PTI

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt over him allegedly threatening filmmaker Shakil Noorani.

In April 2002, Noorani alleged that Dutt had promised a film with him but at the last minute cancelled doing it.

He also claimed to have received death threats from underworld goons on behalf of the actor.

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.

Now as compensation, Noorani wants Dutt to repay him Rs. 50 lakh signing amount and Rs 2 crore for the loss.

The actor has filed a review petition against Supreme Court`s decision.

TAGS

Sanjay DuttNon-bailable warrant against Sanjay DuttShakil Nooranifilmmaker Shakil Noorani

