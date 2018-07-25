हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi joins Salman Khan's squad in Bharat, to play Latino character

'Bharat' will mark Nora`s second film after 'My Birthday Song'. 

Nora Fatehi joins Salman Khan&#039;s squad in Bharat, to play Latino character
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and Moroccan Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi is the latest entrant in the cast line-up of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' featuring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

'Bharat' will mark Nora`s second film after 'My Birthday Song'. As per a report, Nora will be seen as a Latino character in the film. 

Nora, whose music track 'Dilbar', a rendition of Sushmita Sen's iconic song in Milap Zaveri's 'Satyameva Jayate', has fetched popularity, is looking forward to work in 'Bharat'. 

"Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It`s a dream come true! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination. For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. I am looking forward to begin shooting soon," Nora said while speaking to news agency IANS. 
 
'Bharat' is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2019.

The shooting of the film kickstarted only recently. Sharing the news, director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted, "So here we are together again.... @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May god bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @Tseries."

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

The film will also mark the return of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood after a gap of two years. As per a report, the actress has reportedly got Rs 6.5 crore as the fee for the project. 

