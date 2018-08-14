हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi learns Spanish for 'Bharat'

In order to play the part perfectly, Nora has started taking Spanish lessons.

Nora Fatehi learns Spanish for &#039;Bharat&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi has started taking basic Spanish lessons for her upcoming film "Bharat", starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She is set to begin shoot for the film in Malta. She plays a Latina in the film, which spans over decades. 

In order to play the part perfectly, Nora has started taking Spanish lessons.

"I have started taking basic Spanish lessons from a very good Spanish friend. He has been teaching me how to speak English with a Spanish accent and basic day-to-day words I can use in my scenes," Nora said in a statement.

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi filmsSpanishBharatSalman Khanbharat filmAli Abbas Zafar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close