Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi says she had a blast shooting for 'Kamariya' with Rajkummar Rao

The song will feature in the upcoming horror comedy titled 'Stree'.  

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi says she had a blast shooting for song 'Kamariya' with actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The song will feature in the upcoming horror comedy titled 'Stree'.

"'Kamariya' is a wonderfully composed song. The concept for the video is so fresh and it's unlike anything I have done before... The whole song has this rustic visual. Plus, I had a blast shooting for it with Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek," Nora said in a statement.

Talking about her look, she said: "The costumes are so quirky. I am wearing a sari which has been tied around my waist with sneakers and a sweater. My hair is messy." 

Nora will be seen in a rustic look for the first time. 

"When I was told that the girl I play in the song "Kamariya" will be from Bhopal and very rural but with spunk, I was up for the challenge and felt really ecstatic that I was donning an entirely new look. People have not seen me in a rustic earthy look," she said.

Nora hopes she has done "done justice". 

"I hope people will like the new look. It will be something different for my fans and the audience," she added.

"Stree" also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, 'Stree' will release on August 31. 

