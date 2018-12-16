हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

Not Disha Patani but Sara Ali Khan to play female lead in 'Baaghi 3'?

Buzz is strong that the actress has been approached to star in 'Baaghi 3'. 

Not Disha Patani but Sara Ali Khan to play female lead in &#039;Baaghi 3&#039;?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan is in limelight these days. The young and gorgeous actress recently made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and both actors have been appreciated for their performance in the film.

After 'Kedarnath', Sara will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to release on December 28 this year and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

If you thought that's all Sara has on her hands for now, you might be proven wrong soon. Buzz is strong that the actress has been approached to star in 'Baaghi 3'. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Sara to for 'Baaghi 3' but the latter hasn't answered yet. If Sara accepts this offer, this will be her third film and she will star opposite Tiger Shroff who was a part of the previous two instalments.

Tiger starred alongside rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in 'Baaghi 2'. The two had set the silver screen ablaze by their chemistry and since then, they are the 'It' (rumoured) couple of B Town! Neither Tiger nor Disha have ever admitted to being in a relationship but buzz is strong that there is more than what meets the eye.

Will we get to see Sara Ali Khan succeeding Disha Patani as the female lead in 'Baaghi 3'? Time shall tell!

Sara Ali KhanDisha Patanibaaghi 3Sara Ali Khan filmsKedarnathSimmba

