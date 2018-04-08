Not Rakesh Sharma biopic, Shah Rukh Khan to feature next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film 'Zero', was said to have given his nod for a biopic on Rakesh Sharma. He was expected to begin shooting for the project, supposedly titled 'Salute' after completing Anand L Rai's 'Zero', in which he is playing a dwarf. The film is expected to release in December this year.

Shah Rukh was reportedly recommended by Aamir Khan for the Rakesh Sharma biopic.

However, as per a Mid-Day report, King Khan has reportedly given his nod to Bhansali for a period film and is likely to begin shooting for it once he is through with 'Zero'. And if things go as planned, the superstar will be collaborating with Bhansali after a long hiatus since their last project 'Devdas'.

The leading lady of the project is yet to be finalised. A report said that Bhansali is considering many female actresses for the lead role in the film.

"Not many know that Shah Rukh and Bhansali have been in talks for long. During a recent meeting, the director narrated his script to him. It is a fictional love story with a period setting. While Shah Rukh has given his nod in principle, the project is facing a roadblock by way of its female lead. Though the names of a few leading ladies are being thrown around, Bhansali is yet to zero in on an actress," a source told Mid-Day.

In the meantime, another report claimed that 'Salute' will go to floors early next year.

An official confirmation from the actor's end is awaited!