rita bhaduri

Noted actress Rita Bhaduri no more—Here's a list of her memorable roles

May her soul rest in peace!

Noted actress Rita Bhaduri no more—Here&#039;s a list of her memorable roles
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Veteran film and television actress Rita Bhaduri left this world for her heavenly abode on Tuesday. She was suffering from a kidney ailment and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning.

Bhaduri passed away today morning after suffering cardiac arrest at Sujoy Hospital in suburban Juhu. She was in the hospital from the last two weeks. "She was suffering from a kidney ailment and organs had become weak. She passed away due to cardiac arrest at about 1.45 am," her niece Mini Bhaduri told PTI. 

Noted actor Shishir Sharma took to his Facebook account and broke the news. 

She made her big screen debut with 'Teri Talash' in 1968 and then went on to star in several films. In 1974, she featured in Malayalam movie titled 'Kanyakumari' opposite Kamal Haasan. It was latter's debut in Malayalam films as a lead and he even bagged his first Filmfare Award for the part.

The renowned actress starred in several films during between 70s to 90s. Her most notable performances have been in hit film such as 'Sawan Ko Aane Do' and 'Raja' to name a few. She even received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her act in 'Raja'.

She played a memorable part in 1975 classic 'Julie' as her best friend. The song 'Yeh Ratien Nayi Purani' got her immense recognition.

Having studied cinema in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, the classic actress worked in over 70 films and several popular television shows. Actress Zarina Wahab was her batchmate at FTII.

Her complete list of films:

2012: Kevi Rite Jaish

2003: Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon

2002: Dil Vil Pyar Vyar

2002: Mulaqaat

2000: Kya Kehna

1999: Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya

1998: Jaane Jigar

1997: Tamanna

1997: Hero No. 1

1997: Virasat

1996: Khoon Ki Pyasi

1995: Aatank Hi Aatank

1995: Dance Party

1995: Inteqam Ke Sholay

1995: Maa Ki Mamta

1995: Raja

1994: Stunttman

1993: Dalaal

1993: Rang

1993: Game

1993: Aashik Aawara

1993: Insaniyat Ke Devta

1993: Anth

1993: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

1992: Yudhpath

1992: Tilak

1992: Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh

1992: Beta

1991: Love

1991: House No. 13

1991: Khooni Panja

1991: Ayee Milan Ki Raat

1990: Teri Talash Mein

1990: Ghar Ho To Aisa

1990: Jungle Love

1990 Nehru: The Jewel of India

1990: Naya Khoon

1989: Sindoor Aur Bandook

1988: Rama O Rama

1988: Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam

1987: Diljalaa

1986: Main Balwan

1985: Phoolan Devi

1984: Maya Bazaar

1983: Nastik

1982: Bezubaan

1982: Chalti Ka Naam Zindagi

1981: Woh Phir Nahin Aaye

1981: Jagya Tyathi Sawaar

1981: Garvi Naar Gujaratan

1980: Gehrayee

1980: Unees-Bees

1980: Hum Nahin Sudherenge

1980: Khanjar

1979: Raadha Aur Seeta

1979: Gopal Krishna

1979: Nagin Aur Suhagan

1979: Sawan Ko Aane Do

1979: Kashino Dikro

1978: College Girl

1978: Vishwanath

1978: Khoon Ki Pukaar

1977: Aaina

1977: Din Amader

1977: Kulvadhu

1977: Anurodh

1976: Udhar Ka Sindur

1975: Julie

1974: Kanyakumari

1968: Teri Talash Mein

She was part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi to name a few. Rita Bhaduri was currently seen in TV show Nimki Mukhiya where she played the role of a grandmother.

May her soul rest in peace!

 

 

