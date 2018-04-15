'October' Box Office Collections Day 2: Varun Dhawan starrer witnesses a massive growth, earns Rs 12.51 cr

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' has impressed the audience and critics alike. Although it is not one of Varun's most successful films, it did decently well on its first day but took the box office by storm on its second day by earning Rs.12.51 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz.

The film has been written by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi. Banita will be seen making her debut on the big screens with 'October'.

The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films productions. It also stars Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Vedoliyaa in pivotal parts.

The trailer has various moments where you will feel the emotional connect with the storyline. Varun plays the character named Dan and Banita will be seen as Shiuli respectively.

Varun has experimented with films in his career and is seen as one of the most bankable stars at the Box Office. Last year, both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' did exceptionally well and received positive word of mouth publicity from the audiences.

The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' actor will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.