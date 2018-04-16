October Box Office collections Day 3: Varun Dhawan starrer earns Rs 20.25cr

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' has mesmerised the audience and critics alike. Inspite of being a slow starter at the box office, it is doing a decent business. The film has earned Rs 20.25crore on its third day of release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote,"October witnessed ample growth on Sat and Sun, after a slow start on Fri morning/noon... While the trending is healthy, it’s all about maintaining the pace on weekdays now... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr. Total: ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."

#Baaghi2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 112.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.60 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 7.20 cr

Total: ₹ 155.65 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

The film has been written by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films productions. It also stars Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Vedoliyaa in pivotal parts.

Varun has experimented with films in his career and is seen as one of the most bankable stars at the Box Office. Last year, both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' did exceptionally well and received positive word of mouth publicity from the audiences.

The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' actor will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.