October Box Office collections: Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer mints Rs 27.99 cr

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's latest outing 'October' has added another feather to his cap. Varun's performance has been appreciated by the viewers and the critics alike. Inspite of being a slow starter at the box office, it is doing a decent business. The film has earned Rs 27.99 cr so far

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.61 cr, Wed 2.43 cr. Total: ₹ 27.99 cr. India biz."

The film has been written by 'Piku' fame Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films productions. It also stars Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Vedoliyaa in pivotal parts.

Varun has experimented with films in his career and is seen as one of the most bankable stars at the Box Office. Last year, both his films 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2' did exceptionally well and received positive word of mouth publicity from the audiences.

The 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' actor will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Sui Dhaaga' opposite Anushka Sharma.