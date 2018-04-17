October Day 4 Box Office collections: Varun Dhawan's emotional act is a winner, earns Rs 22 cr

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's latest outing 'October' has added another feather to his cap. Varun's performance has been appreciated by the viewers and the critics alike. He has once again proved his verstality as an actor and this will surely be a cherry on top in his illustrious filmography.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #October Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 7.74 cr, Mon 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz.

'October' written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote the terrific story of 'Piku' as well. Besides Varun, the film marked the big screen debut of Banita Sandhu. Actress Gitanjali Rao also played a pivotal part in the film.

The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films banner. It hit the screens on April 13, 2018. Even though there aren't many songs yet tracks such as 'Theher Ja', 'Tab Bhi Tu' and the title track will stay with you for a long time.

Varun is seen as one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry. He had a great 2017 with films like 'Judwaa 2' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' hitting the right note at the Box Office.

The actor will next be seen with Anushka Sharma in Yash Raj Films (YRF) upcoming venture 'Sui Dhaaga'. The film reportedly promotes Made In India campaign.