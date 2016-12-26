'Ok Jaanu': Check out 'lazy' Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor in brand new still!
New Delhi: After all the weekend Christmas celebrations, getting back to work is quite hard. And Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor are making it quite obvious with a brand new still from their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu'!
The 'Aashiqui 2' jodi can be lying like couch potatoes, lost in their world of dreams in the latest still from the film.
Have a look:
The thought of lazing with your Jaanu at the end of the day is all the #mondaymotivation you need! #OKJaanu #AdityaRoyKapur @ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/kXAQkXNqOB
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 26, 2016
Isn't that aww-dorable!
The Shaad Ali directorial is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'Ok Kanmani'. The movie narrates the story of a young couple in a live-in relationship in a city that never sleeps – Mumbai.
Produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.
Go celebrate your relationship with your 'Ok Jaanu' in theatres on January 13, 2017.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Say whaaat? This birthday girl expects 1.3 mn guests at her bash
- 'Sultan' Salman Khan turns 51, celebrates birthday at Panvel farmhouse! Look who all came to party
- Bigg Boss 10: Bani J, Gaurav Chopra grilled by housemates; rift between Nitibha and Manveer!
- Here's 10 era-defining songs from British pop icon George Michael
- Shah Rukh Khan shares gems of wisdom after getting honoured with a doctorate in Hyderabad!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': Day 4 overseas Box Office report out now!
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ slams a ton, enters Rs.100 crore club in three days
- Aamir Khan’s 'Dangal' made tax-free in Haryana
- Tragic death on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' sets, Deepika Padukone offers condolences
- Anupam Kher's 500th film to have world premiere at Sundance