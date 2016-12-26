'Ok Jaanu': Check out 'lazy' Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor in brand new still!

New Delhi: After all the weekend Christmas celebrations, getting back to work is quite hard. And Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor are making it quite obvious with a brand new still from their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu'!

The 'Aashiqui 2' jodi can be lying like couch potatoes, lost in their world of dreams in the latest still from the film.

Have a look:

The thought of lazing with your Jaanu at the end of the day is all the #mondaymotivation you need! #OKJaanu #AdityaRoyKapur @ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/kXAQkXNqOB — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) December 26, 2016

Isn't that aww-dorable!

The Shaad Ali directorial is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film 'Ok Kanmani'. The movie narrates the story of a young couple in a live-in relationship in a city that never sleeps – Mumbai.

Produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

Go celebrate your relationship with your 'Ok Jaanu' in theatres on January 13, 2017.