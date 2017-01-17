close
OK Jaanu collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer mints Rs 15 cr!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:49
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The sweet love story of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur portrayed in 'OK Jaanu' got a lukewarm response at the box office. The film which released on January 13, 2017 is struggling hard to attract viewers.

According to noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'OK Jaanu' has raked in Rs 15 crore so far. He tweeted:

'OK Jaanu' happens to be the official remake of Tami superhit film by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani'. The film is helmed by Shaad Ali and was released on January 13, 2017. The Tamil original featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 12:49

