OK Jaanu collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer mints Rs 15 cr!
New Delhi: The sweet love story of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur portrayed in 'OK Jaanu' got a lukewarm response at the box office. The film which released on January 13, 2017 is struggling hard to attract viewers.
According to noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'OK Jaanu' has raked in Rs 15 crore so far. He tweeted:
#OkJaanu is weak... Slumps on Mon... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2017
'OK Jaanu' happens to be the official remake of Tami superhit film by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani'. The film is helmed by Shaad Ali and was released on January 13, 2017. The Tamil original featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.
