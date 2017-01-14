OK Jaanu first day collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's love saga mints Rs 4 cr!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 14:54
New Delhi: The love-dovey Bollywood flick 'OK Jaanu' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead has minted Rs 4 crore on its release day, as per reports. The film shows how a young and vibrant couple who is ready to live-in together finds marriage and commitment a phobia.
'OK Jaanu' happens to be the official remake of Tami superhit film by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani'. The film is helmed by Shaad Ali and was released on January 13, 2017. The Tamil original featured Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#OkJaanu Fri ₹ 4.08 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017
The figures are just the India business of the film on Friday.
First Published: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 14:14
