Omerta Day 1 Box Office collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer witnesses a slow start

New Delhi: Talented actor Rajkummar Rao's latest outing 'Omerta' might have worked for the critics but it has certainly not got a great response from the audiences. The film opened to a lukewarm response at the Box Office on day 1.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures: He wrote: #Omertà has a lukewarm start... Fri ₹ 54 lakhs. India biz... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to sustain.

Thu AED 24,625.78

Fri AED 52,098.33 GCC

Thu AED 2,994.84

Fri AED 5,224.05 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2018

'Omerta' has been helmed by National Award winning director Hansal Mehta. The crime drama shows Rajkummar Rao in the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the British terrorist of Pakistani descent.

'Omerta' presents the story of the1994 kidnappings of foreigners in India. Omar was held in connection with the same and was in jail for plotting of murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

The film was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, the Mumbai Film Festival, Florence Film Festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.

Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang, Rupinder Nagra and Keval Arora in pivotal parts. The film released on May 4, 2018 and clashed with Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer '102 Not Out'.