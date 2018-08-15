On Independence day, Salman Khan unveils Bharat teaser - Watch

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who is Malta shooting for his 2019 Eid release Bharat, unveiled the teaser of the film on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will trace the journey of a man and his country.

The teaser video of the film shows glimpses of what one can expect from it.

While sharing the teaser, Salman wrote: "Kuch Rishte Zameen se hote hai, Aur kuch Khoon se.. Mere Paas Dono Thee! कुछ रिश्ते ज़मीन से होते है, और कुछ खून से.. मेरे पास दोनो थ े! (sic)."

The film had former Miss World Priyanka Chopra on board but she walked out of it a few days back. Now, Salman's former real-life ladylove has stepped in to play the leading lady. Bharat, an official Hindi remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh and Tabu in supporting roles.

Bharat set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition, reports suggest.

The film will mark Salman and Zafar’s third collaboration. The duo has already delivered two blockbusters – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid. From Wanted in 2009, to Dabangg in 2010, Bodyguard in 2011, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Kick in 2014, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 to Sultan in 2016, Salman has delivered blockbusters. Tubelight in 2017 was an exception and so was Race 3 that released this year. Race 3 scored decent numbers at the Box Office but couldn't impress the critics.