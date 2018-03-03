Oscars 2018: Time's Up to receive official moment on stage

Los Angeles: The Academy Awards show has set aside a moment to feature the Time`s Up campaign against workplace sexual misconduct during Sunday`s Oscars ceremony.

Organizers of the campaign said they have worked with the producers of Sunday`s ceremony to bring attention their cause, Hollywood trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday.

"There`s a moment that`s been carved out," Variety quoted film director Ava DuVernay as saying.

The organizers did not give details, and producers of the Oscars show did not respond to a request for comment.

The sexual misconduct scandal has dominated Hollywood`s awards season and forced dozens of actors, filmmakers and agents to step down, be fired or dropped from creative projects.

The Oscars ceremony on Sunday will give the Time`s Up campaign its biggest public moment, reaching an audience of A-list celebrities and millions watching on television worldwide.

Time`s Up, launched on Jan. 1, is a legal defence fund which aims to support people reporting sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

It has the support of some of Hollywood`s biggest female stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, DuVernay and "Grey`s Anatomy" producer Shonda Rhimes.

Celebrities wore black en masse at the Golden Globe awards ceremony in January to signal support for victims of sexual harassment, and at music`s Grammy Awards in January many artists held or pinned white roses to their clothes.

Time`s Up on Friday also announced a partnership with the U.S. oral history project StoryCorps to document experiences by women about discrimination and abuse in the workplace.

Actresses Jane Fonda, Ashley Judd and Rashida Jones are among a first group of women, including domestic workers and human rights activists, to record their stories, organizers said in a statement.

Women around the world will be invited to share their experiences via a #TIMESUPxStoryCorps campaign across social media platforms, and a free StoryCorps app.