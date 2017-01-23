close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Overseas Box Office: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' crosses Rs 200 crore mark

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 17:53
Overseas Box Office: Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Dangal&#039; crosses Rs 200 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release 'Dangal' is working wonders overseas. You will be amazed to know that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the international Box Office.

"#Dangal crosses ₹ 200 cr internationally... OVERSEAS - Till 22 Jan: $ 29.43 million [₹ 200.65 cr]... FABULOUS!" Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Also, the movie is creating new records in India. It has become the first flick to collect Rs 381.07 crore. Huge, isn’t it?

He further posted on the social media, "#Dangal continues its EXTRAORDINARY run... [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.83 cr. Total: ₹ 381.07 cr. India biz. ATBB."

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The flick also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23, 2016.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 17:53

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.