Padmaavat Box Office collection: Bhansali's film enters Rs 200 crore club in 11 days

New Delhi: Despite not being released in many states, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' has crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark in just eleven days of its release.

'Padmaavat', that has been performing exceptionally well on the Box-Office and collected Rs 166 crore in its first weekend, earned Rs 46 crore in its second weekend.

Sharing details on the figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... Crosses ₹ 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. India biz."

"#Padmaavat biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr ..Weekend 2: ₹ 46 cr..Total: ₹ 212.50 cr..India biz...SUPER-HIT," he said in another tweet.

The controversial film had faced resistance from various Rajput groups, who accused the filmmakers of 'distorting history' and showing Rani Padmini in poor light. Historians, however, are divided whether the queen actually existed.

Last month, Supreme Court also lifted the ban on the movie imposed by several states and directed them to ensure its release.

The film missed its December 1 release as it was stuck with the CBFC over certificate clearance issues. It finally released on January 25, with five modifications, including a change in the title from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat', and multiple disclaimers.

However, some cinema hall owners decided not to screen the film in the wake of protests being carried allegedly by Karni Sena members in Gujarat and Haryana.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film is based on the epic poem 'Padmavat' by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and narrates the story of Padmavati, a Rajput queen who committed 'Jauhar' to protect herself from Khilji.