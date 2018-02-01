Padmaavat Box Office collection Day 7: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama crosses Rs 155 cr mark

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic tale of love, valour and pride 'Padmaavat' has received a warm reception by the viewers. Despite facing massive protests by some fringe groups, the film finally hit the screens on January 25, 2018.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. Padmaavat has emerged victorious as the movie successfully entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in flat four days.

#Padmaavat is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr, Wed 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 155.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2018

'Padmaavat' released in the country amid much hullaballoo. The film faced massive protests from fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the period drama. After braving all odds, Padmaavat hit the screens and managed to have preview shows days ahead of the nationwide release at some places.

Not only is the film doing incredible business in the country, but also internationally Padmaavat has got a big thumbs up from the audience.

The film faced protests by fringe groups claiming that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts in the film. However, Bhansali time and again mentioned that none of these claims is true.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017. It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively.

The impeccable performances of the lead actors have been appreciated by one and sundry.