Padmaavat Box Office collections: Deepika-Ranveer-Shahid's magnum opus earns Rs 219 cr

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film faced massive protests from certain fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the period drama.

It finally saw the light of the day on January 25, 2018, amid much hullaballoo. The film emerged victorious at the Box Office and is rock steady. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#Padmaavat is ROCK-STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 219.50 cr. India biz. SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2018

After braving all odds, 'Padmaavat' hit the screens and managed to have preview shows days ahead of the nationwide release at some places.

Amid tension and massive protests in the country, the film managed to gross exceptionally well internationally in Australia, UK and New Zealand. With overseas figures already riding high at the Box Office, Padmaavat has got a big thumbs up from the audience.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017. It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively. The film is based on the epic poem 'Padmavat' which was written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.