Padmaavat box office report: Bhansali strikes gold, film earns Rs 225 cr

New Delhi: After almost a year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tryst with period drama 'Padmaavat' has fetched him his much-deserved reward. The film not only is high on appreciation but also is minting huge moolah at the Box Office.

The film emerged victorious at the Box Office and is rock steady. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#Padmaavat is SUPER-STRONG... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6 cr. Total: ₹ 225.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2018

After braving all odds, 'Padmaavat' hit the screens on January 25, 2018, and managed to have preview shows days ahead of the nationwide release at some places.

'Padmaavat' faced massive protests from certain fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the period drama.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017. It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively. The film is based on the epic poem 'Padmavat' which was written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.