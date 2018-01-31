Padmaavat Box Office report: Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer's epic drama earns Rs 143 cr

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama has shown stupendous growth at the ticket windows. Padmaavat has emerged victorious as the movie successfully entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in flat four days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#Padmaavat shows no signs of slowing down... Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr. Total: ₹ 143 cr. India biz. Overseas opening weekend: approx $ 12 million [₹ 76.24 cr]. OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018

Padmaavat finally hit the screens on January 25, 2018, amid much hullaballoo. The film faced massive protests from certain fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the period drama.

After braving all odds, Padmaavat hit the screens and managed to have preview shows days ahead of the nationwide release at some places.

Amid tension and massive protests in the country, the film managed to gross exceptionally well internationally in Australia, UK and New Zealand. The film's overseas collection in these countries (Paid review) has already beaten colossal hit Baahubali II: The Conclusion and Dangal respectively.

With overseas figures already riding high at the Box Office, Padmaavat has got a big thumbs up from the audience.

The film faced massive protests by fringe groups claiming that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts in the film. However, Bhansali time and again mentioned that none of these claims is true.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017. It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively.

The impeccable performances of the lead actors have been appreciated by one and sundry.