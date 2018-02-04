Padmaavat collection: Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer's period drama set to cross Rs 200cr today

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is all set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark on Sunday.

'Padmaavat', which was released on January 25 amid fierce protests from Rajput Karni Sena, collected Rs 100 crore in just four days of its release. The film continued to do wonders on the Box Office as it bagged Rs 176 crore till Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the expected figures today on his Twitter handle with a post that read, "#Padmaavat shows MASSIVE JUMP on Sat... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Sun]... Is already SLB, Ranveer and Shahid's HIGHEST GROSSER... Will be Deepika's HIGHEST GROSSER once it crosses #ChennaiExpress... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr. Total: ₹ 192.50 cr. India biz."

Despite the Supreme Court's lifting the ban announced by four states on screening the movie, the film was not released in these states by the theatre owners due to fear of vandalism by Rajput community members.

"Had it been a smooth, all-India release, "Padmaavat" would've comfortably crossed Rs. 200 crore in its extended week #1. The film lost out on (approximately) Rs. 50 crore due to no-screening in few states and protests," Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would’ve comfortably crossed ₹ 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] ₹ 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

The film was mired in criticism and protests after Karni Sena members alleged that the historical fact in the film was distorted and that their queen Rani Padmini has been shown in bad lights. They also accused Bhansali of having shot a dream sequence between Deepika and Ranveer, where they share intimacy.

Karni Sena extensively protested the film in several states and also imposed a ban on the screening.