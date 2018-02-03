Padmaavat day 9 collections: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor starrer expected to cross 200 cr

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Padmaavat has been surrounded by controversies the moment it was announced. Amidst all protests, the film released on January 25, 2018 and has received a fantastic response at the box office. Latest collections of the film are out and the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer is expected to cross the 200 cr mark soon.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter-

#Padmaavat begins Week 2 with a BANG... Collects in double digits... Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ in Weekend 2... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani today [Sat]… Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr. Total: ₹ 176.50 cr. India biz.

#Padmaavat begins Week 2 with a BANG... Collects in double digits... Eyes ₹ 35 cr+ in Weekend 2... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani today [Sat]… Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr. Total: ₹ 176.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2018

The film faced massive protests by fringe groups claiming that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts in the film. However, Bhansali time and again mentioned that none of these claims are true.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017. It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively.

The impeccable performances of the lead actors have been appreciated by one and sundry.