'Padmaavat' effect? Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' slows down at Box Office

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's high-octane action film, which had been raking in moolah ever since its release, seems to be finally slowing down in terms of collection.

The film, which is in its seventh week of release, had performed exceptionally well on the Box Office and still has nearly 200 plus screens, which is believed to be more than good enough for any film.

The movie, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, raked in Rs 27 lakhs on Sunday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 338.79 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections on his Twitter account, "TigerZindaHai [Week 7] Fri 15 lakhs, Sat 18 lakhs, Sun 27 lakhs. Total: ₹ 338.79 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH."

#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr

Week 2: ₹ 85.51 cr

Week 3: ₹ 27.31 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.89 cr

Week 5: ₹ 5.81 cr

Week 6: ₹ 2.63 cr

Weekend 7: ₹ 60 lakhs

Total: ₹ 338.79 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

#Padmaavat continues its GLORIOUS RUN as it hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... Crosses ₹ 45 cr mark in Weekend 2 [despite no-screening in few states], which is NOTEWORTHY... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

The film is the sequel to the 2012 film 'Ek Tha Tiger' and the second installment of the Tiger film series and is based on the 2014 abduction of Indian nurses by ISIL.

The Ali Abbas Zafar helmed film is facing a huge competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', which has minted over Rs 200 crore in just eleven days of its release. In addition, other big releases like Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor starrer 'PadMan' and Siddharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee's 'Aiyaary' are all set to release soon.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. The action-thriller flick is the third film of Salman to surpass the Rs 300-crore mark after 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Sultan'.