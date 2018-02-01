Padmaavat: Families in San Francisco Bay book entire show, perform Ghoomar before watching film –Watch

Mumbai: Well, o, well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmaavat have ardent fans not just in the country but overseas too. The track Ghoomar from the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has been making people sway to its melodious tune and foot-tapping beats.

Families residing at the San Francisco Bay region in the US apparently booked the entire show at a theatre to watch the film and before the screening, every woman present out there dressed like Deepika in the film danced to the aforementioned song.

Film critic Komal Nahta took to Twitter to share an amazing video showing an ocean of humanity dancing to the tunes of Ghoomar. We can see women dressed in traditional Indian attire performing Ghoomar and a man in Indian ethnic wear, donning a safa /pagadi (Indian head gear) standing in the middle of the crowd beating the dhol (an Indian percussion instrument like a drum).

San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code - "Every one should dress like Padmavati." And before the show there was this dancing pic.twitter.com/PKkEdbLXGx — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) 30 January 2018

Deepika’s Ghoomar moves have even inspired cheerleaders at a basketball court in Charlotte in the US.

The official Twitter handle of NBA India took to the micro-blogging site to share the video showing women dressed in Indian ethnic wear swirling and swaying to the sounds and beats of Ghoomar.

The song in question has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan. It is one of the most beautiful features of Bhansali’s Padmaavat which also features Raza Murad, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

The film hit the silverscreen ahead of Republic Day in India and has minted over Rs 140 crores so far in India.