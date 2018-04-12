Padmaavat: How Ranveer Singh transformed into Alauddin Khilji - Watch

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat made a splash on the silver screen on January 25. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor went on to earn over Rs 500 crores worldwide and is one of the most successful films this year.

Both Shahid and Deepika played their parts - Rawal Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati - respectively very well but Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Khilji stole the limelight.

Ranveer gained kilos to ace the beastlike avatar. And here's a video that shows how Ranveer transformed into Alauddin Khilji.

The makers of Padmaavat took to Twitter Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes video.

Check it out here:

Ranveer, who had delivered two blockbusters in the form of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela- Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani with Bhansali before Padmavaat, posted a heartfelt note on the day the controversial film was premiered. The actor thanked his mentor for giving him the opportunity to play a character like Khilji.

Excerpts from his post read: "I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed. I am so proud of my team. Team PADMAAVAT for the win. High tens and monster hugs to everyone! I am happy and relieved with the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist that I am, Sir. I love you. For me, the sheer toil of our film’s team has translated as magic on the big screen."

The actor, who is recovering from an injury will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He also has Kabir Khan's '83 based on Kapil Dev's cricketing journey in his kitty.