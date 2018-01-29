Padmaavat: Shahid Kapoor agreed to do the film – Here’s why

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor must be a happy man now. His first film with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat - has had an impressive start at the Box Office. And the hunk of an actor, who essayed the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in the magnum opus, has all the reasons to be proud of his decision to do the film.

But did you know Shahid initially was not very keen to do the film? The offer to play the role was declined by Shah Rukh Khan and Fawad Khan, reports suggest. Many people who he knows advised him to not do the film. But what or who made Shahid grab the role?

Well, the answer is Mira Rajput. Shahid’s better-half and real-life ladylove Mira encouraged him to do the role irrespective of the screen-time it would get.

While talking to DNA, Shahid, who always admired SLB’s works and wanted to work with him, said, “I like my work to speak for itself. Fortunately, God has been kind and I’ve found my centre. I’m feeling good about myself and I’m happy that most of my work has found appreciation. But if it wasn’t for my wife, I may have missed out the opportunity of working with Sanjay sir, whose work I’ve always loved. Mira was the only one who encouraged me to do Padmaavat. She asked me to put my faith in the project and do it. If Mira hadn’t told me, I may not have done Padmaavat because everyone else was asking me to say ‘No’ to this film.”

For the unversed, Padmaavat (initially titled Padmavati) also stars blockbuster jodi Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika plays Rani Padmavati while Ranveer comes across as Alauddin Khilji.

Though Ranveer plays the negative role, it is he who gets maximum screen time. It is Ranveer’s character that outshines everything else in the film.

Knowing the fact that his role might get overshadowed by Ranveer’s, Shahid decided to take a risk but it paid off.

Shahid may not have had a meaty role but his controlled yet gripping performance was well appreciated.

Here’s wishing the hunk of an actor hearty congratulations for the film’s Box Office success.