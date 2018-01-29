'Padmaavat' star Deepika Padukone is queen of Rs 100 crore club

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-delayed period drama, which finally hit the screens on January 25, is unstoppable at the box office. The film has managed to cross Rs 100 crore in barely four days of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday tweeted that 'the film has minted Rs 114 crore on the box-office in its opening weekend thus making Deepika has become the undisputed queen of Bollywood'.

"Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of ₹ 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone’s seventh film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!"

"Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx ₹ 35 cr / ₹ 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total... Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: ₹ 114 cr. India biz," he said in a series of tweets.

It is to be noted that 'Padmaavat' managed to do a good show on the box-office despite facing huge protests from Rajput community members. Despite Supreme Court clearing the way for the release of the movie, the film was not released in several states.

This is Deepika's seventh venture and third with Bhansali and actor Ranveer Singh that has crossed Rs 100-crore club.

For the unversed, 'Padmaavat' was in the eye of storm since its inception over its content. The film stars Deepika as Rani Padmavati, Shahid as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji. During the initial days of the shoot, speculations were rife that the film would have a dream sequence between Ranveer and Deepika. This led to massive protests across the country. The makers repeatedly issued statements to clarify that the film doesn’t contain any objectionable scene but protesters believed that the filmmaker was distorting history in the garb of cinematic liberty.

Well, we are sure, Deepika will be happiest to see the film doing well at the Box Office.