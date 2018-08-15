हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prabhas

Padmaavat: Was Prabhas, and not Shahid Kapoor, the first choice for Maharawal Ratan Singh's role?

Baahubali superstar was approached for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, a character eventually played by Shahid.

Padmaavat: Was Prabhas, and not Shahid Kapoor, the first choice for Maharawal Ratan Singh&#039;s role?
Pic courtesy: Movie still. - Baahubali: The Conclusion and Padmaavat.

Mumbai: Even before Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone could hit theatres it landed in trouble over its content. There were also reports suggesting that there was some animosity between two lead male actors - Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. 

Those who watched the film felt that Ranveer's character overpowered not just Shahid's but also Deepika's Rani Padmavati. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, then Baahubali superstar was approached for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh, a character eventually played by Shahid.

According to reports, Prabhas, who was keen to work with Bhansali turned down the offer because he wanted a meatier role. 

Interestingly, speculations were rife that even Shahid wanted a lengthier role.

Nonetheless, the film released after much delay and deliberation in January this year and went on to become a blockbuster at the Box Office. Though Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji stole the show, both Deepika and Shahid too garnered appreciation for their respective parts.

It was Deepika and Shahid's first film as an on-screen couple while the actress and Ranveer's third project with Bhansali. Padmaavat was also Shahid's first with the director and his first film set in the backdrop of a different era.

