Padman new poster: Akshay Kumar is the desi superhero

New Delhi: The National film award-winning actor Akshay Kumar is back with yet another mass entertainer 'Padman'. The actor took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring the desi 'superhero'.

He wrote: “What it takes to be #PadMan! Get to know this Republic Day, 26.01.18 And today don't forget to catch me with the real Pad Man, @murugaofficial LIVE on my Facebook page at 12 noon IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo!”

Akki's 'Padman' is based on the real-life incident of Arunachalam Muruganantham—the man whose initiative to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India helped not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life.

The film will be produced by Akki's better half Twinkle Khanna, making it her maiden production venture and will be helmed by R Balki. Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte will play important roles in the film.

Interestingly, Twinkle had mentioned about the story of 'Padman' aka Arunachalam in the final short story titled ‘The Sanitary Man from A Sacred Land’ in her second novel ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

'Padman' is hitting the screens on January 26, 2018.